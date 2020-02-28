iFlytek recently published its performance report for 2019, stating that the company's total operating revenue reached over CNY10 billion in 2019, which was four times of that in 2015.

According to the report, iFlytek realized operating profit of CNY953 million, a year-on-year increase of 51.83%; its total profit was CNY978 million, a year-on-year increase of 48.50%; and its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY788 million, a year-on-year increase of 45.46%.

The report also showed that the company's performance growth was mainly because of the continuous development of artificial intelligence industry. Its source technology driven strategic distribution gained positive results and its continuous profitability was improved.

By the end of 2019, iFlytek's total assets reached CNY21.414 billion, a year-on-year increase of 38.53%; and its net assets per share were CNY5.29, a year-on-year increase of 36.34%.