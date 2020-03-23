China Unicom recently published its annual results for 2019, stating that the company realized service revenue of CNY264.4 billion in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 0.3%; and its net profit reached CNY11.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%.

For user group, China Unicom's mobile billing users saw a net increase of 3.44 million, reaching a total of 318 million. The company's 4G users saw a net increase of 33.84 million, reaching a total of 254 million; and its fixed-line broadband users saw a net increase of 2.6 million, reaching a total of 83.48 million.

During the year of 2019, China Unicom's mobile Internet data traffic increased by 46%; its monthly average data traffic of mobile users was 8GB; and its mobile Internet revenue reached CNY102.8 billion.

At the same time, China Unicom's broadband business revenue decreased by 1.7% year-on-year to CNY41.6 billion.

At present, China Unicom and China Telecom have opened 50,000 shared 5G base stations, which saved investment costs of about CNY10 billion. China Unicom's applicable 5G base stations are over 60,000.