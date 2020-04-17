China Tower Corporation Limited recently published its unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2020.

According to the report, China Tower's operating revenue was CNY19.69 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%; and its net profit was CNY1.452 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.1%.

In regards to specific sectors, its tower business revenue was CNY18.129 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.5%; its indoor distributed antenna system business revenue was CNY819 million, a year-on-year increase of 39%; its cross-industry site application and information and energy management business revenue was CNY682 million, a year-on-year increase of 62%; and its EBITDA was CNY14.532 billion.

China Tower said that at present, as the coronavirus outbreak is basically under control, the company has fully recovered work and production. They will overcome the influence of the outbreak on 5G construction and business expansion, continue to implement the sharing development idea, further play resource and ability advantages, improve development efficiency and benefit, and create value for investors.