Meituan Dianping recently published its financial report for the first quarter of 2020, stating that its operating revenue was CNY16.754 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 12.6%; its operating losses were CNY1.716 billion, a year-on-year increase of 31.6%; and its net losses after adjustment were CNY216 million, a decrease of 79.4% compared with the CNY1.049 million net losses in the same period of last year.

By business, the company's food and beverage delivery business operating revenue was CNY9.49 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 11.4%; and its operating revenue was CNY709 million, a year-on-year decrease of 54%. Its operating revenue of to store, hotel and travel businesses was CNY3.095 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 31.1%; and its operating profit was CNY680 million, year-on-year decrease of 57.3%. Its new business and other operating revenue was CNY4.168 billion, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%; and its operating losses were CNY1.364 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 47.2%.

In addition, by March 31, 2020, Meituan Dianping's trading value of food and beverage delivery business reached CNY71.504 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.4%; and its daily average food and beverage delivery orders were 1.375 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 17.3%.