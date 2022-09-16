Tesla is reportedly considering bringing its “Tesla Center” strategy to China and closing some retail stores in high-rent locations. Last year, Electrek exclusively reported on Tesla implementing a new retail strategy in North America that involves moving away from showrooms in fancy malls and, instead, focusing on cheaper locations, remote management of the test drive fleet, and delivery and service centers. Those new bigger locations with both retail and service are often referred to as “Tesla Centers.” Tesla is also using more “virtual advisors” who manage customers’ ordering experience without being based in a physical store. Now, Reuters reported that...