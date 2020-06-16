According to reports in foreign media, ByteDance will close Vigo Video and Vigo Lite and recommends users to migrate to TikTok.

Vigo is reportedly the overseas version of ByteDance's Huoshan short vide app. Commenting on the closure of the business, ByteDance said it was a regular business adjustment.

At the beginning of June 2020, rumor said that ByteDance would gradually shut down its overseas news app TopBuzz. At that time, ByteDance also said it was a regular business adjustment.

Public files show that Vigo Video was launched in the overseas market in 2017 and it entered countries and regions like Thailand, India, and Brazil. Based on a latest report, Vigo Video already closed services in Brazil and the Middle East.

TopBuzz was launched in August 2015 and it was considered the overseas version of Toutiao. Its aggregated news contents are mainly from CNN, NBC, and Youtube.