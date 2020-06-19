According to reports in foreign media, China's ByteDance recently set up its first office in Australia and former Google executive Lee Hunter was appointed general manager of TikTok Australia.

Meanwhile, former Google executive Brett Armstrong also joined TikTok as global business solution general manager of TikTok Australia.

Hunter previously worked for Google for over a decade and he was global brand director of YouTube. In the new role, he will lead TikTok's expert team in Sydney and focus on supervising security policy and resource realization. At the same time, he will promote business development, expand cooperation relationship, and improve local product experience.

Armstrong previously worked as Google's regional manager of New Zealand. In the new role, he will lead TikTok's business by focusing on brand cooperation, customer solution, enterprise marketing, and sales operation.

It is said that over the past 18 months, TikTok has been expanding its global business and hiring general managers in the US, UK, India, Japan, and Canada. On June 1, former Disney executive Kevin Mayer formally joined ByteDance as COO and TikTok global CEO. In the first five months of 2020, the company welcomed six executives from international Internet giants, including Facebook and Google.