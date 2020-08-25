Meituan Dianping recently published its interim performance report for 2020, stating that during the second quarter of 2020, the company's operating revenue reached CNY24.72 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.9%; its profit for the period was CNY2.21 billion, a year-on-year increase of 152.4%; and its net profit after adjustment was CNY2.718 billion, a year-on-year increase of 82%.

According to the report, Meituan Dianping's food and beverage delivery business achieved trade value of CNY108.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 16.9%; its daily average delivery orders reached 24.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%; and its delivery revenue was CNY14.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%.

The company's in-store, hotel and tourism businesses realized operating revenue of CNY4.54 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.

Statistics showed that Meituan Dianping's revenue from new businesses and other businesses increased by 22.1% year-on-year to CNY5.6 billion and the operating losses of this part increased to CNY1.5 billion.

In addition, the financial report showed that Meituan Dianping's operating profit rate increased from 4.9% to 8.8%. Its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit were CNY2.6 billion and CNY2.7 billion, respectively. During the second quarter of 2020, the company's operating cash flow was CNY5.6 billion.