Meituan Dianping recently published its interim performance report for 2020, stating that during the second quarter of 2020, the company's operating revenue reached CNY24.72 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.9%; its profit for the period was CNY2.21 billion, a year-on-year increase of 152.4%; and its net profit after adjustment was CNY2.718 billion, a year-on-year increase of 82%.

According to the report, Meituan Dianping's food and beverage delivery business achieved trade value of CNY108.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 16.9%; its daily average delivery orders reached 24.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%; and its delivery revenue was CNY14.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%.

The company's in-store, hotel and tourism businesses realized operating revenue of CNY4.54 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.

Statistics showed that Meituan Dianping's revenue from new businesses and other businesses increased by 22.1% year-on-year to CNY5.6 billion and the operating losses of this part increased to CNY1.5 billion.

In addition, the financial report showed that Meituan Dianping's operating profit rate increased from 4.9% to 8.8%. Its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit were CNY2.6 billion and CNY2.7 billion, respectively. During the second quarter of 2020, the company's operating cash flow was CNY5.6 billion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here