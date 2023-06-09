Tesla on track to match longest winning streak after GM charging deal

Elon Musk last visited China in 2020 for the delivery ceremony of the Model 3. His first visit in 3 years saw the Tesla CEO meet with top government officials and speak to staff at the Shanghai Gigafactory. Tesla's stock is on track to match its longest winning streak of 11 straight days in the green, should it end the day positive on Friday. The last time the stock was up for so long was in January 2021. The stock was up about 7% as of Friday morning. The streak follows Tesla's Thursday announcement that General Motors would join Ford...