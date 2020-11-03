Chinese online game company 37 Interactive Entertainment recently released its report for the third quarter of 2020.

The report showed that the company's operating revenue for the third quarter was CNY3.3 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.39%; and its net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was CNY560 million, a year-on-year increase of 7.22%.

Meanwhile, the company's operating revenue for the first three quarters of 2020 was CNY11.29 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.09%; and its net profit was CNY2.26 billion, a year-on-year increase of 45.27%.

By the end of the reporting period, the net assets of 37 Interactive Entertainment were about CNY8.12 billion, an increase of 15.48% from the end of last year; and its net cash flow from operating activities was about CNY2.44 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28.82%.

37 Interactive Entertainment focuses on the cultural and creative business based on the research and development, distribution and operation of mobile games and web games. It also deploys in sectors such as film and television, music, animation, VR, cultural and health industries, Internet education and social entertainment.