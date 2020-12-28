Shanghai, China, December 28, 2020 /Xinwengao.com/ - Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), a wholly-owned subsidiary of transcosmos inc., is proud to announce that with its e-commerce services primarily for TMALL and JD, clients generated gross merchandizing volume (GMV) of over 2.909 billion yuan (about 46.32 billion yen, converting 1 yuan to 15.92 yen) on November 11, China’s Double Eleven Shopping Festival.

Unlike previous years where the campaign ran only on November 11, 2020 Double Eleven campaign period was extended to fully stimulate consumers’ buying appetite. The campaign was conducted in two phases this year, first from November 1 to 3 (3 days) and next on November 11 (24 hours). Accordingly, each platform tallied up each brand’s GMV for 11 days, from 12 a.m. November 1 to 11:59:59 p.m. November 11, an extension from only 24 hours on November 11 in the past. The first Double Eleven – a mega national shopping event in China – after the novel coronavirus outbreak showcased China’s strong consumer appetite and its potential. During Double Eleven, TMALL achieved GMV of 498.2 billion yuan (about 7,931.3 billion yen, converting 1 yuan to 15.92 yen), whilst JD reaching GMV of 271.5 billion yuan (about 4,322.2 billion yen, converting 1 yuan to 15.92 yen). And, transcosmos China provided its services to nine brands that were ranked in the TMALL “1 billion yuan club” (brands with 1 billion yuan sales or higher during Double Eleven).

Year after year, Double Eleven continues to heat up, and expectations for new retail services also keep rising among e-commerce shopping malls and brands alike. Against the background, service providers are facing tough times for they must show their collective strength including capabilities to gain ad resources from the platforms, grasp on and off-peak periods, select items, operate data, manage consumer operations, and more. As a TMALL five-star partner, transcosmos China secured advertising spots and resources, and ran them both online and offline from the night before the Double Eleven pre-sales period, ultimately helping clients hit a record high GMV during Double Eleven using data tools and a variety of marketing techniques.

BANDAI official flagship store

TMALL “BANDAI official flagship store” which transcosmos China operates, has renewed its record GMV again during Double Eleven 2020. Its merchandizing volume recorded on November 1, the initial date of the event, surpassed the GMV of the previous year, and seven items exceeded 1 million yuan sales (about 15.92 million yen, converting 1 yuan to 15.92 yen). Moreover, BANDAI sold limited red-colored character items, the symbolic color of China, and those items alone generated 6 million yuan (about 95.52 million yen, converting 1 yuan to 15.92 yen), achieving great success. transcosmos China assisted BANDAI in skyrocketing its sales volume with the following marketing techniques.

Advertising resources: transcosmos China has entered into a brand advertisement design competition hosted by TMALL. Highly recognized for its creativity and rendering techniques, the company has successfully acquired ad spots where TMALL gives great exposure. Given the spots, BANDAI has become one of the top brands to be showcased on TMALL’s both print and video ads during the Double Eleven campaign, thereby enabling BANDAI to expose the brand for free in the most densely populated areas such as subways, business districts and office buildings in major cities.

Data-driven marketing: With the power of Alibaba’s Brand Databank (integrated database owned by Alibaba Group), transcosmos China gained consumer insights and delivered campaign ads tailored to each target group, thereby helping BANDAI execute its initiatives to attract consumers to its online store in ways that meet the needs of target groups from the pre-sales period.

Offline campaign: transcosmos China presented a proposal to open a pop-up store, and developed and executed strategies for success. BANDAI opened the store in front of the crowded Shimao International Plaza located on East Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai. Within only 5 days, the store welcomed a cumulative total of over 100 thousand customers.

Canon Official Flagship Store

At 1 a.m. on November 11, Canon official flagship store (URL: https://canon.tmall.com/), one of transcosmos China’s clients, was listed in “TMALL Double Eleven Digital Home Appliance Industry Top 10 Brands (in terms of merchandizing volume).”

Live Commerce: transcosmos China formed an influencer marketing team with its highly specialized members, and with the general manager of Canon Business Unit joining the team, they streamed its store live. As a result, the Canon official flagship store ranked the industry’s top 6 in the live commerce category, exceeding 500 thousand total views and as many as 1.5 million Likes a day.

Data-driven marketing: transcosmos China successfully attracted 16 million new customers to the flagship store via Alibaba’s social game “Super Interactive City.” Moreover, the company assisted Canon in sending pre-sales advertising to each target group using Alibaba’s Brand Databank. Many of those ads achieved an ROI of over 100%, playing an important role in increasing store traffic and conversion during both pre-sales and official Double Eleven periods.

Furthermore, with its data-driven consumer operations and highly accurate marketing services, transcosmos China’s “Uni Marketing” team helped top brands in their respective industries, such as sports & outdoor (ANTA), footwear (TATA), and household products (MDZF SWEETHOME, HOTATA, IRIS OHYAMA) expand their businesses. Among those brands, IRIS OHYAMA, a household product brand from Japan, delivered 49% year-over-year active customer growth, and 26% GMV growth from the previous year, achieving over 33.36 million yuan (about 500 million yen, converting 1 yuan to 15.92 yen).

Since transcosmos China launched its operations in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006, the company has continued expanding its business, and now has 10 service bases in 7 cities in China. transcosmos China offers extensive services such as contact center services, new retail services and digital marketing services for over 70 Chinese and global brands. The company launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, and WeChat, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), cosmetics, apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, household products, home theater/audio equipment, stationery, and more.

With the collective strengths of its expert e-commerce operations team, analytics team and marketing team, transcosmos China will continue to deliver high-quality products and customer experience for consumers based on their needs, thereby assisting clients in expanding their businesses.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients’ excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

The press release transcosmos China exceeds 2.9B yuan (about 46B yen) e-commerce GMV during China’s Double Eleven Shopping Festival comes from Xinwengao.com press release distribution and journalist media database service in China.