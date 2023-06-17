Why Cargill, a real meat maker, may be big winner in plant-based food

In this article BYND Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT The plant-based protein boom has stalled, with buzzy startups humbled and food giants retreating, but Cargill forecasts 70% more protein consumption over the next 25 to 30 years. "That protein has to come from somewhere," says its chief technology officer and head of R&D, Florian Schattenmann. Cargill Cargill is hardly a household name among consumers — even though it's the largest privately held company in the U.S., with $165 billion in revenue in its fiscal year 2022. The 158-year-old Minneapolis-based agribusiness giant produces a slew of branded and private-label...