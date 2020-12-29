500.com, a Chinese lottery sales website, announced that its chief technology officer Tian Zhaofu had resigned due to personal reasons, effective on December 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the website said that the company had no plan to appoint any successor at the moment.

Recently, 500.com just appointed Yang Xianfeng to be its CEO and Yu Bo as COO. Both appointments were effective on December 21, 2020.

The company said that based on the successful experience of its relevant company Loto Interactive Limited, the board of directors suggested to explore the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

Yang Xianfeng has accumulated rich experience in the encrypted digital virtual currency industry and he is currently responsible for the big data center business of Internet blockchain of Loto Interactive Limited.