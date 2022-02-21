Twitter suspends hundreds of fake accounts spreading pro-China propaganda during the Olympics

Twitter has suspended hundreds of suspected fake accounts that were being used to spread pro-China propaganda during the Olympics, according to reports. The bots were scrubbed following a joint New York Times and ProPublica investigation that found 3,000 ‘inauthentic’ accounts were likely being used to bolster the communist country’s image. Calls to boycott the Beijing-hosted games were spurred by human rights abuses of China’s Uighur minority in the Xinjiang province and its lax environmental regulations. Paid influencers and bot accounts worked to counter widespread criticisms with online posts that portrayed China as an environmental champion and technological leader. A Twitter...