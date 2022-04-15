Home > > Shanghai boosts supply of necessities amid COVID-19 resurgence ( Xinhua ) 07:50, April 15, 2022 * Shanghai's 25 million residents have been living under closed-off management since late March due to the coronavirus resurgence and the megacity has been working hard to boost the supply of daily necessities. * Data for Shanghai released on April 14 showed that 2,573 new local COVID-19 cases and 25,146 asymptomatic ones were registered on the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to over 200,000 in the recent resurgence. * China has urged all possible efforts to ensure the city's...