Taiwanese Chip Giant TSMC Posts Better-than-expected Q1 Results

TSMC posted Q1 profit that climbed 45% YoY to NT$202.73 billion, beating out analysts’ expectations of NT$184.67 billion. The world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), outperformed on its latest Q1 showings. Posted on Thursday, the report revealed a record high net profit for the first quarter, globally viewed as a slow season in that industry. Profits surged 45% to NT$202.73 billion ($6.99 billion), aided by a boom in semiconductor sales from high product demand. In the first quarter, consolidated sales climbed by a quarterly 11.6% to $17.57 billion, exceeding previous guidance of between $16.6 billion and $17.2...