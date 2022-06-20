The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

After British journalist’s murder in the Amazon, can his vision survive?

June 20, 2022
British journalist Dom Phillips’ quest to unlock the secrets of how to preserve Brazil’s Amazon was cut short this month when he was killed along with a colleague in the heart of the forest he so cherished. Some of his discoveries may yet see the light of day. Phillips, in 2021, secured a year-long fellowship with the Alicia Patterson Foundation to write a book, building on prior research. By June, he had written several chapters. “Dom’s book project was on the cutting edge of environmental reporting in Brazil. It was extremely ambitious, but he had the experience to pull it...
