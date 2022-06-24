Could you juggle a full-time job and a side hustle, and still lend your expertise for a cause you support? And would you be comfortable talking about your passions, some of which make you some extra money, to your colleagues? For many, it’s a pipe dream, especially when one has a young child. Cassandra Poon is living the dream. By day, the associate producer at Ubisoft is responsible for making sure that the video game company’s projects are delivered on time – the latest being the blockbuster pirate adventure Skull And Bones. Off duty, she’s a professional personal coach specialising...