Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

Text size Tesla ’s plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. The downtime will add some uncertainty into third-quarter numbers for the electric-vehicle pioneer. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Other news outlets, however, reported the shutdown will be a few days, citing an email translated from Chinese. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment. In either case, halted production probably isn’t what investors want to hear during what has proven to be a...