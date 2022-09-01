The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

September 1, 2022
News Snapshot:
Nvidia Corp. shares fell in extended trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China. In ?? ?????? ?????? NVDA, revealed that the U.S. has installed new license requirements for its A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits — Nvidia’s highest-performance products for servers — in sales to China and Russia. The filing specifically states that Nvidia’s forecast for the current quarter includes an expected $400 million in data-center sales to China that could be affected by the move; Nvidia does not currently sell products in Russia. “We are working...
