Nvidia Corp. shares fell in extended trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China. In ?? ?????? ?????? NVDA, revealed that the U.S. has installed new license requirements for its A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits — Nvidia’s highest-performance products for servers — in sales to China and Russia. The filing specifically states that Nvidia’s forecast for the current quarter includes an expected $400 million in data-center sales to China that could be affected by the move; Nvidia does not currently sell products in Russia. “We are working...