Chinese NetEase offers French video game studio Quantic Dream! › Geeky News

After a lot of rumors, NetEase – Tencent’s first competitor – just bought video game studio Quantic Dream for a now confidential amount. . We remind you that the French nugget (Heavy Rain or Detroit Become Human) was specially commissioned by Disney and Lucasfilm to develop the next star wars game (Star Wars Eclipse). This is not surprising since the Chinese firm has held a minority stake in the company since 2019. NetEase CEO William Ding said this is an important step for us in the Western market, highlighting the creativity and cinematic storytelling prowess of Quantic Dream. As NetEase...