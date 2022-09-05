The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Books for the WeChat Era The Wire China

September 5, 2022
Source: thewirechina.com thewirechina.com
News Snapshot:
With the aid of today’s technologies, autocratic governments have never before been able to exert so much control over their populaces: Covid and the associated contact tracing have been a further boon in this respect. In China, the nexus of control and tracking is found in one ubiquitous app: WeChat. This was amply illustrated in Henan Province recently, when QR health codes within the app turned red without explanation for those protesting a bank fraud, hindering their action. That is just one example of how technological infrastructure can be abused, and obscurities around WeChat’s back-end only add to the questions...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter