China launches campaign against online rumours ahead of party congress China’s cyberspace watchdog said on Friday it would a launch a three-month campaign to clear up “rumours and false information involving major meetings”, just weeks before the ruling Communist Party holds its five-yearly congress. General Secretary Xi Jinping is poised to secure a historic third leadership term at the congress, which is due to start on October 16. The weeks immediately preceding this politically sensitive event are usually busy periods for the country’s sprawling public security and online police apparatus, tasked with ensuring stability at all costs. While the congress...