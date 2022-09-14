[Audrey Tang shares digital solutions to cut carbon emissions in Taiwan] Digital minister Audrey Tang on Monday (September 12) shared how Taiwan has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through digital transformation at a UN-associated forum. She was featured in an online session of the Asia Pacific Regional Internet Governance Forum (APrIGF), which is taking place in Singapore between September 12-14. The theme of the event is “People at the Centre: Envisioning a community-led Internet that is inclusive, sustainable and trusted.” The programmer-turned-politician shared her insights into Taiwan’s experience in cutting carbon emissions via digital means during a talk themed...