Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( NYSE:TSM – Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the...