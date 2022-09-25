AYANEO 2 & GEEK Handheld Gaming Consoles Launching In December: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU & Starting at $949 / 1549 US

AYANEO has revealed new designs for the company's GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles, along with pricing and release dates for both. Outside of GPD, which primarily designs hybrid notebook and handheld gaming systems, AYANEO is the only handheld manufacturer with a significantly extensive library of systems. One-netbook and Steam, with their Onexplayer Mini and Steam Deck (respectively), are the only two companies that have not released varying systems and price points to the level of AYANEO and GPD. AYANEO reveals GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles offering the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU at a premium pricing...