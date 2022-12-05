Protests sparked by draconian lockdowns may thwart China's plans to become a global superpower

The continued demonstrations against harsh lockdowns and the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) zero-covid policy in China are probably going to make it more difficult for Xi Jinping to realize his goal of making China a superpower. Unrest has recently increased in at least a dozen major Chinese cities, primarily as a result of discontent with the government's harsh measures to swiftly reduce coronavirus infections, according to the Washington Post. Moreover, the continued demonstrations against harsh lockdowns and the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) zero-covid policy in China will probably make it more difficult for Xi Jinping to realize his goal of...