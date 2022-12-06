Beijing No Longer Requires Covid Negative PCR Tests To Enter Public spaces

Workers in protective suits remove bags of medical waste outside a building where residents isolate at home as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing. (Image: Reuters.) China's capital Beijing no longer requires people that enter supermarkets and commercial buildings to show negative Covid-19 tests on their mobile phones, the city government said in a statement on Tuesday. However, the city still requires negative test results to enter Internet cafes, schools, bars, KTV lounges, indoor gyms and elderly care institutions. China may announce 10 new Covid-19 easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told...