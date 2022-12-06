Counting India’s poor: Numbers suggest the need for a welfare state

The Global Hunger Report has caused a lot of controversy with questions being raised as to what exactly we are talking about. India is definitely the fastest growing economy and has received praise when it comes to reaching out to the needy during Covid or in technology-led innovations like UPI. We are an attractive market for foreign investment and can be reasonably confident of taking up where China has left. Can such a country be so low down the hunger index? There is a need to introspect on who exactly is poor in India. The concept is nebulous. There was...