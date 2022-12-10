Cyberattacks: India needs to harden its defences

The recent hacking attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has again brought to the fore the state of India’s cybersecurity preparedness. The breach may have harvested the sensitive personal and healthcare data of millions of patients and VIPs using this premier medical facility. Delhi Police has denied that the hackers made any specific ransom demand, but some reports speculate the involvement of China-based hackers. This isn’t the first time that India has faced such an attack. In 2017, the NotPetya ransomware disrupted operations at Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. But barring such prominent breaches, other ransomware...