China Tackles Medical Supply Snags, Price Gouging Amid COVID Fears

China said on Saturday it would stop checking truck drivers and ship crew transporting goods domestically for COVID-19, removing a key bottleneck from its supply chain network as a dismantling of the country’s zero-COVID policy gathers speed. The country this week made a dramatic pivot toward economic reopening, loosening key parts of the COVID policy in a shift that has been welcomed by a weary public but also is now stoking concerns that infections could spike and cause further disruptions. With Beijing requiring less testing and letting those with mild to no symptoms quarantine at home, the focus has shifted...