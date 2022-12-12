Air India close to sealing historic order for up to 500 jets with SIA needing to inject more money

INDIA — South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday (11 Dec) that Air India is close to sealing a historic order for up to 500 jets costing US$100 billion from both Airbus and Boeing. The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, sources said. The deal ranks among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago. Air India also wants to win a bigger share...