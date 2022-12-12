The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Air India close to sealing historic order for up to 500 jets with SIA needing to inject more money

December 12, 2022
Source: theonlinecitizen.com theonlinecitizen.com
News Snapshot:
INDIA — South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday (11 Dec) that Air India is close to sealing a historic order for up to 500 jets costing US$100 billion from both Airbus and Boeing. The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, sources said. The deal ranks among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago. Air India also wants to win a bigger share...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter