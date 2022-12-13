Why Wall Street's bullish on these 3 Club tech holdings

Wall Street delivered fresh research on three tech Club holdings Monday, with bullish takeaways for Amazon (AMZN), Apple (APPL) and Nvidia (NVDA). Amazon Analyst take: Wells Fargo highlighted Amazon in a note on ecommerce dynamics, calling out a normalization in brick-and-mortar and ecommerce growth trajectories. "We've now rounded the worst on the [ecommerce] giveback" to brick-and-mortar stores, the analysts wrote in a note. At the same time, Amazon is in a position to grow into the excess capacity it invested in during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The analysts note they have "seen indications of AMZN leveraging capacity to...