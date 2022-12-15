Best Of 2022: Gaming Laptops With Cutting-Edge Technology Launched This Year

> Tech 2022 was a good year for all the technology companies in terms of new launches and sales. Despite the scarcity of semi-conductors and disruption in the supply chain from China, the tech companies have managed to deliver the most amazing gadgets this year. The PC and laptop segment was one of the most affected markets by COVID-19 but brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, MSI, HP, and more have come forth and introduced some of the best gaming laptops in 2022. Gaming laptop comes with the added advantage of cutting-edge features like high-performance GPUs, advanced cooling mechanism, ergonomic design,...