Covid in China: doctors and nurses ‘told to work while infected’

Chinese doctors and nurses are being told to keep working even when infected with Covid-19, staff and residents reported, as the virus rips through the population in the wake of eased restrictions. Some hospitals in Beijing have up to 80 per cent of their staff infected, but many of them are still required to work due to staff shortages, a doctor in a large public hospital in Beijing told Reuters, adding he had spoken to his peers at other big hospitals in the capital. All operations and surgeries had been cancelled at his hospital unless the patient was “dying tomorrow”,...