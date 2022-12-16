The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Can China’s venture capital market help it reignite growth?

December 16, 2022
As China looks to reignite growth, what role will its technology industry play? And is there enough capital flowing to support a new generation of tech startups that could keep China competitive? It’s not a secret that the Chinese economy slowed in recent quarters, thanks to global macroeconomic turbulence, geopolitical matters and the country’s now-fading zero-COVID policies. The policies, which China’s government is presently dismantling, resulted in frequent lockdowns in the populous nation’s cities, while other precepts of the policy disrupted trade and transit. The zero-COVID policies worked to limit the spread of the pandemic in the country for some...
