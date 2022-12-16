Hands on: Oppo Find N2 hands-on: a capable but by-the-book folding update

The Oppo Find N2 is a clean refinement of the company's debut foldable that keeps what made the first Find N unique while addressing some of its biggest weaknesses. If it were launching outside of China, we'd be excited about the price/performance balance it appears to strike, but as only the N2 Flip is set to go international, it becomes another China exclusive that remains out of reach. Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test ....