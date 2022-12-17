IPOs In 2022 A Year To Forget As Numbers Fall Sharply

It's shaping up to be a dismal year for initial public offerings on U.S. markets in 2022, with the number of IPOs plunging an estimated 78% from the year-ago quarter to a total of 90 — the majority of which were technology and health-care offerings. Further, proceeds raised via new issues plunged 94% to $8.6 billion. X Technology and health-care offerings combined for 51 IPOs on U.S. exchanges that raised $4 billion, according to a report from Ernst & Young. Though the year has not yet ended, final calculations for 2022 were based on EY estimates. For North and South...