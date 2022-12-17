Why Are US States Banning TikTok?

TikTok was already under the federal government's magnifying glass, with the director of the FBI saying the social video app is a national security threat. And now the governors of Virginia and Georgia have taken action against the company. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Friday banning TikTok and Chinese social media app WeChat from state-run devices and wireless networks. "TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American," Youngkin said in a press...