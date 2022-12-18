Salceda: Build PH ‘lethal firepower’ in WPS

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda wants the Philippines to adopt a policy of “deterrence through lethal firepower” after the full story has come out about the Chinese Coast Guard forcibly taking rocket wreckage from the Philippine Navy last month. The Navy retrieved the wreckage in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on November 20. Footage of the incident was shown to the public this week. While the Department of Foreign Affairs has already filed a diplomatic protest on the matter, Salceda says that “diplomacy alone is not enough” and that “the glove of diplomacy must be backed by lethal punching power.” The...