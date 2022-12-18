Video of U.S. Pilot Ejecting During Slow-Motion Jet Crash Viewed 8.2M Times

A video of a U.S. pilot ejecting from an F-35B Lightning II combat jet during a crash landing has been viewed over eight million times on Twitter alone. The incident took place on Thursday as the aircraft descended to land on a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, in Texas. The video posted online shows the F-35B jet slowly coming down to land before the front of its undercarriage appeared to buckle as it hit the tarmac, causing the aircraft to spin wildly. The pilot, who has not been named, then activated their ejector seat and...