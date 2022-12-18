Changing ownership landscape could trigger FSG Liverpool sale rethink

While Fenway Sports Group are willing to listen to major offers for Liverpool they could well remain custodians of the club for some considerable time yet. The American ownership group, who acquired the club for £300m in 2020, were revealed last month to be open to the idea of selling the club, with the ECHO understanding that only bids in excess of $4bn (£3.3bn) would be considered before any conversations even began around the club changing hands. Liverpool chairman Tom Werner told the Boston Globe last month that it was a case of "business as usual" for FSG and their...