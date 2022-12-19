The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Foxconn faces hefty fines from Taiwanese government for unauthorised investment in Chinese chip makers

December 19, 2022
Mehul Reuben Das In a bid to dissuade other semiconductor manufacturers from getting involved with China, Taiwanese officials have decided to fine Foxconn a hefty amount for their unauthorised investments in a number of Chinese chip-making companies. Taiwan, along with the US has been keeping an eye on China’s plan to dominate the global semiconductor industry by unfair means and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology. Foxconn who are a major supplier for Apple and manufactures various models of the iPhone for the Cupertino-based tech giant, disclosed in July that they were...
