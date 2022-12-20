16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans. Here, in order of longevity, were 16 restaurants in business for 30 years or more that shut their doors, plus three revivals we’re thrilled about. Let us know if we missed one of your favorites. ROOSEVELT TAMALE PARLOR, San Francisco, 103 years Just how historic was this...