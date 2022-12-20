On This Day: Queen Elizabeth II becomes oldest British monarch

1/6 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to guests gathered in the courtyard of the Wren building at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., on May 4, 2007. On December 20, 2007, she became the oldest monarch in British history. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Dec. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1803, the United States formally took over territory acquired from France in the Louisiana Purchase. Advertisement In 1812, Sacagawea, the Indian woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition, died. In 1860, South Carolina becomes the first state...