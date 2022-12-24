Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer Discretionary Sector: Tesla, Ford And More Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 2.6% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE), up 9%, and Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG), up 11%. In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 0.4%. Top Headline...