Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

December 28, 2022
Source: chicagotribune.com chicagotribune.com
News Snapshot:
Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.4%. Both indexes are coming off their third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,212. Advertisement Technology stocks, automakers and communication services companies accounted for a big share of the decliners in the S&P 500. Apple fell 1.5%,...
