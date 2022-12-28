Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.4%. Both indexes are coming off their third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,212. Advertisement Technology stocks, automakers and communication services companies accounted for a big share of the decliners in the S&P 500. Apple fell 1.5%,...