India-France Strategic Talks: From C295 Transport Aircraft To Kalvari-Class Submarines, A Deal Done, Another Awaited

India would look forward to getting a deal done with France to manufacture more submarines in India. Diplomatic advisor to French President, Emmanuel Bonne, is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday following his dialogue with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During these strategic talks, India looks to make France a key partner in its ‘Make in India’ approach to defence manufacturing. This dialogue assumes importance as India seeks to beef up its air force and naval capabilities in view of rising Chinese aggression. Ahead of the high-level exchanges between India and France in March this...