GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks scale 4-month high on reopening of Chinese economy

Asian shares rose on Thursday on hopes for China's emergence from the pandemic, while the dollar found support after analysts spotted a warning against betting too heavily on rate cuts this year in minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to touch a four-month high at one stage, before paring gains. Japan's Nikkei bounced off a three-month low. U.S. and European futures were flat. China has abruptly dropped ultra-strict curbs on travel and activity, unleashing the virus on the nation's 1.4 billion people. Many funeral homes and hospitals say...