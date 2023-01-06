Ceat eyes $2 billion revenue in the near term: Anant Goenka

Even in his younger days, Anant Goenka was drawn more to Ceat Ltd than other ventures of the RPG Group since the tyre business was more intuitive to him than other family businesses like engineering and technology. In an interview, Goenka, managing director and chief executive of the tyremaker for over a decade, traced his growth through the group, prospects for the company and the group’s changing management style. Edited excerpts: How has been your personal journey since joining the group? It’s been 20 years since I’ve been in the group. To me, the first 10 years were one of...